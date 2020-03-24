Route One Investment Company L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Post makes up approximately 19.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Post worth $672,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Post by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,982,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Post by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 96,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Post by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Post by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. 451,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

