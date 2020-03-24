Route One Investment Company L.P. Increases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,394,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 18.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 1.04% of Charles Schwab worth $637,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after buying an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

SCHW stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342,664. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

