Ryanair (LON:RYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.05

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.55 ($0.11), with a volume of 1694951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.81 ($0.12).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

