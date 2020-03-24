Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,016 shares during the quarter. Santander Consumer USA makes up approximately 10.5% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Santander Consumer USA worth $201,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 1,219,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 433,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000.

SC stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $10.11. 2,329,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

