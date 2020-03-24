ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ScanSource worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after buying an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. 275,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,038. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

