Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,540,000 after buying an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.83. 24,364,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,752,518. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

