SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

