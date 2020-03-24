Sensato Investors LLC Acquires 167,234 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Sensato Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 204.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,234 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.00. 6,843,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,607. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

