Sensato Investors LLC Buys 128,400 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Sensato Investors LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech makes up 3.7% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sensato Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of LexinFintech worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,234. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Several analysts have commented on LX shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

