Sensato Investors LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sensato Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up approximately 2.2% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sensato Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Zai Lab worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 496.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.47. 346,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,470. Zai Lab Ltd has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Ltd will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

