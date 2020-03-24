Sensato Investors LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sensato Investors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 5.8% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

BABA stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,207. The firm has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.