Sensato Investors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,976 shares during the period. KT makes up about 6.6% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sensato Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of KT worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 909,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,887. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.42.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.