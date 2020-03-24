Sensato Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 3.7% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DQ traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $44.48. 270,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,319. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $494.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

