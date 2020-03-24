Sensato Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,400 Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Momo comprises approximately 1.1% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Momo by 1,274.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Momo by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,892. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

