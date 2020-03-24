Sensato Investors LLC Reduces Position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Sensato Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Fanhua makes up approximately 1.1% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sensato Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Fanhua worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,688,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANH traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 497,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.83. Fanhua Inc has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 87.41%.

FANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fanhua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

