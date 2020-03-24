Sensato Investors LLC Sells 217,500 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Sensato Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,500 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 4.8% of Sensato Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,803,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 26,043,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,426,442. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

