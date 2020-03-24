Sensato Investors LLC Trims Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical comprises 0.2% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth about $2,202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SNP traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms recently commented on SNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

