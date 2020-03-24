Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack comprises 0.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shake Shack stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.89. 1,759,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

