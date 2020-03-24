Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Shares of Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 124375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.86.
Sigmaroc Company Profile (LON:SRC)
SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.
