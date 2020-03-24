Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Shares of Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 124375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.86.

In other Sigmaroc news, insider Garth Palmer bought 34,856 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £17,428 ($22,925.55).

Sigmaroc Company Profile (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.