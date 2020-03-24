SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) is Sensato Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sensato Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. SK Telecom makes up 5.2% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after buying an additional 388,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,870 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 748,223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 647,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 485,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 557,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

