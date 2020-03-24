Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.04

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 1698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

