SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,236. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

