SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stephens currently has $3.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,285. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.06.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 139.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.