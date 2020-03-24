SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,653 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.