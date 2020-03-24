Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Holdings Lifted by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,145 shares during the period. Stars Group accounts for 12.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 1.72% of Stars Group worth $129,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after buying an additional 9,484,790 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,558,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,905,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Stars Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,556,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.50. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

