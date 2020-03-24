Stephens Lowers Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) to Underweight

Stephens downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.61.

OAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,804,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587,334. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $17,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 721,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

