Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 120.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.25.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$15.41. 13,687,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$46.00. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

