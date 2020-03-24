Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 120.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.25.
TSE:SU traded down C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$15.41. 13,687,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$46.00. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28.
In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.