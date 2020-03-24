Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.25

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 9659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

In other news, insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 20,783 shares of Sutton Harbour stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £4,987.92 ($6,561.33).

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

