System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on System1 Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

