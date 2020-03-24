TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,920 shares during the period. TC Pipelines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of TC Pipelines worth $31,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 231,948 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCP shares. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

TCP stock traded down $5.68 on Monday, reaching $23.01. 1,159,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. TC Pipelines, LP has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

