Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Position Lessened by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 273,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 7,621,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

