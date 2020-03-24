Tenzing Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Sailpoint Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,350. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -153.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

