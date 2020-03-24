Tenzing Global Management LLC Purchases 87,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies accounts for approximately 7.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 2.12% of Axcelis Technologies worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $14.98. 327,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $493.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

