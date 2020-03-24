Tenzing Global Management LLC Raises Holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co comprises 4.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Noodles & Co worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 484,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,652. The company has a market cap of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

