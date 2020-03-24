Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. 517,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,985. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

