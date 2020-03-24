Think Investments LP Has $22.99 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Think Investments LP decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 67,566 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 8.6% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,922,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,568,000 after purchasing an additional 686,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,898,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

