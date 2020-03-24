Think Investments LP Purchases New Stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. PaySign accounts for 0.3% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of PaySign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 79,786 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PaySign by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in PaySign in the third quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,245. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.58.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.