Think Investments LP Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Think Investments LP grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 12.0% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.80. 1,849,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 798.89 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

