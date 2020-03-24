Think Investments LP Sells 240,944 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Think Investments LP lowered its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,944 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 4.5% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Think Investments LP owned 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $16,628,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,806,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.