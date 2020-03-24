Think Investments LP Sells 34,300 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Think Investments LP decreased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 0.6% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 11,804,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,587,334. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

