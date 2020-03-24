Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 1,000,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,561. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

