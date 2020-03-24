Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 45000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Thruvision Group (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

