Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.41. 55,124,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,699,635. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.