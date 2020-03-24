Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 614.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,757 shares during the quarter. Liberty Property Trust comprises 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Liberty Property Trust worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,499,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $65.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

