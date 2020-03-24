Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.18. 13,920,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,201. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

