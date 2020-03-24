Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,767,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677,396. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

