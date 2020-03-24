Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $56.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,902.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,998. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,842.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

