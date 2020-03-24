Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. 1,996,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $332,931.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

