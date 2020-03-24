Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,201,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

