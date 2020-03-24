Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,242 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 136,584 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Exelon by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,531 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 9,695,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

